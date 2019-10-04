TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR replacing Nassau Boulevard bridge in Garden City this weekend

By Alfonso A. Castillo alfonso.castillo@newsday.com @alfonsoreports
The LIRR will replace another rail bridge this weekend, this time in Garden City, as part of its expansion effort.

Long Island Rail Road crews and contractors, working on Saturday and Sunday, will remove the 108-year-old Nassau Boulevard bridge located near the Merillon Avenue Station and replace it with a bridge that has been assembled nearby.

The work is part of the LIRR’s $2.6 billion effort to construct a third track between Floral Park and Hicksville and make other improvements along the 10-mile project corridor.

At 14 feet, the new bridge will be about 2 1/2 feet taller than the current bridge to reduce the potential for truck strikes, and also will be wider to accommodate the third track.

Because of the work, there will be no train service between New Hyde Park and Hicksville on Saturday and Sunday.

“We recommend avoiding the Ronkonkoma, Huntington/Port Jefferson & Oyster Bay branches all weekend,” the railroad stated to its customers in a message Friday. “Instead, use the Babylon/Montauk, Hempstead or Port Washington branches.”

The Nassau Avenue Bridge, used by more than 250 trains a day carrying 107,000 passengers, is the latest of several spans to be replaced or added to the railroad in recent months as part of the Third Track project.

LIRR officials said the additional track will add needed capacity, allowing the railroad to better respond to unplanned service disruptions and run more trains, including for reverse commuters traveling to and from jobs on Long Island.

