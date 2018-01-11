East and westbound delays for the Long Island Rail Road’s Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson branches are averaging 15 minutes due to a broken rail and signal problems near Westbury, a railroad spokeswoman said on Thursday evening.

“We have crews on the scene, assessing, and they are going to do repairs,” she said.

The railroad advised passengers to take the 6:35 p.m. train from Penn Station to Hicksville, which would be extended to Huntington, after canceling the 6:30 p.m. train to Huntington due to the broken rail.

And the 5:12 p.m. train from Hunterspoint Ave. to Huntington was 10 minutes behind schedule, the LIRR said, citing the signal problem.

No further information was immediately available.

