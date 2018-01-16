The Long Island Rail Road said it is checking the water and cleaning the spigots on all of its trains after a video surfaced on Twitter Monday showing brown water coming from a faucet on an LIRR train.

The video shows someone placing their hand under a motion-activated faucet and brown-colored water spilling out. The video was taken on a Huntington-bound train that departed from Penn Station at 1:22 p.m.

The car has been taken out of service, accoridng to LIRR spokesman, Aaron Donovan.

How horrendous is the #LIRR? Apparently clean water or sanitary conditions for customers paying over $300+ a month for a ticket isn't good enough. This was from a Huntington train. Sent to me by @Paohlaa23 – @News12LI @longislandpatch #LongIsland pic.twitter.com/PaS4trx3nS — / KEVIN KIRILUK \ (@KKiriluk) January 15, 2018

Donovan said the train was last serviced at the West Side Yard in Manhattan and that the LIRR is inspecting the infrastructure there and flushing the water supply system at the yard.

The LIRR is also flushing out the spigots, checking all of its train cars’ water and draining and refilling supply tanks.

Donovan added that the water in the video is not toilet water and the discoloration was not a result of the LIRR’s water storage system.

