LIRR track work on the Double Track project will replace trains with buses for commuters this weekend between Ronkonkoma and Hicksville.

Commuters between Ronkonkoma and Bethpage traveling west should board up to 45 minutes earlier than normal train times, LIRR officials said. Customers will then transfer to westbound trains at Hicksville.

Eastbound customers between Bethpage and Ronkonkoma should also plan on arriving up to 45 minutes early. The connecting trains from Penn Station with service to Greenport will leave an hour early to transfer to buses in Hicksville.

The westbound service interruptions will extend through the 1:11 a.m. Monday train from Ronkonkoma to Penn Station. The last eastbound train with transfer to buses at Hicksville will be the 1:45 a.m. Monday from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma.

The Double Track project is planned to reduce delays on the Ronkonkoma branch, LIRR officials said.

For more information commuters can call the LIRR customer service center at 718-217-5477 or call 511. Full schedule information is available at mta.info.