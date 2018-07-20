TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: Buses to replace trains between Port Washington and Great Neck 

By Newsday Staff
Buses will replace LIRR trains this weekend between Port Washington and Great Neck to accommodate work on the Manhasset Viaduct, the railroad said.

The Long Island Rail Road advised riders to plan for up to 25 minutes more travel time between Port Washington, Plandome, Manhasset and Great Neck on Saturday and Sunday.

Westbound riders will depart on buses to get to Great Neck, where they can connect with trains, the railroad said in a service advisory. Eastbound riders from hourly Penn Station trains can connect with buses for the stations to the east.

Timetables are available at mta.info.

