The Long Island Rail Road said buses will replace trains this weekend on a stretch of the Ronkonkoma Branch to accommodate work on the second track project.

Busing will begin at 12:48 a.m. Saturday and continue through 12:46 a.m. Monday between Ronkonkoma and Hicksville, the LIRR said.

The work will also have an impact on connecting times for some Babylon, Montauk, Far Rockaway, Long Beach, Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson, West Hempstead and Greenport trains.

Riders can check timetables at https://goo.gl/erVwS2 for specific changes in schedules, the railroad said.

For westbound trains, riders from Ronkonkoma through Bethpage will board buses to Hicksville up to 44 minutes earlier than normal train times, then transfer to westbound trains.

The 10:05 a.m., 11:05 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. trains from Ronkonkoma are canceled, with no connecting bus service.

Riders beginning their trips at stations between Greenport and Medford will transfer to buses at Ronkonkoma for service to Hicksville, where train service will resume.

For eastbound trains, riders traveling to stations between Bethpage and Ronkonkoma will transfer to buses at Hicksville. Plan for up to 44 minutes of additional travel time.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The 4:39 p.m., 5:39 p.m. and 6:39 p.m. weekend trains from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma will be canceled with no connecting bus service.

Riders to stations between Medford and Greenport will take the 8:22 a.m. or 1:22 p.m. trains from Penn Station to Hicksville, then board buses to Ronkonkoma where train service will resume.

The $387 million double track project is expected to increase capacity along the 13 miles between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma.