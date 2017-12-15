TODAY'S PAPER
Car on tracks during snowfall brings delays, LIRR says

Members of the Bayport Fire Department work to

Members of the Bayport Fire Department work to remove a Mercedes-Benz that ended up on the Long Island Rail Road tracks when it veered off Bayport Avenue in Bayport shortly after 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2017. Photo Credit: Victor Alcorn

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A vehicle veered off the road and onto a train track in Bayport during Friday night’s snowfall, causing Long Island Rail Road delays, authorities said.

A photo from the scene shows a Mercedes-Benz at the Bayport Avenue rail crossing of the Montauk branch. No one was injured, authorities said.

It got stuck there about 5:30 p.m., according to Chris McKniff, a spokesman for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, and MTA police were investigating what happened. Whether it was weather-related was not immediately known, he said.

The vehicle was removed from the tracks about 6 p.m., but the incident led to several train cancellations and delays, the LIRR said.

