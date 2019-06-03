The LIRR reported delays throughout the Monday morning rush on the Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson branches that it attributed to ongoing work to replace a 66-year-old bridge in Carle Place, a spokesman said.

At Jamaica station, a major hub for multiple lines, signal trouble also caused westbound delays of 30 to 45 minutes through the area, the railroad said about 7:20 a.m. Two hours later, the delays were reduced to 15 to 20 minutes.

Crews worked over the weekend to take down the existing rail bridge carrying the LIRR’s tracks over Cherry Lane in Carle Place and replace it with a newly assembled one, the spokesman said. Though the work was scheduled to wrap up Sunday, they were still working on the final stages of that project Monday.

Trains are required to slow down to 30 mph as they pass Carle Place, causing delays of about 20 to 30 minutes as of 7 a.m., he said.

The speed restriction on the eastbound track was expected to be lifted later Monday, before the evening rush hour, the spokesman said.

Compounding the delays was a temporary service disruption at Mineola because there was a report of a person on the tracks about 4:30 a.m., the spokesman said.

Multiple trains were canceled or delayed by more than an hour as a result of the issues.

The bridge project is part of the LIRR’s $2.6 billion effort to construct a third track on its Main Line between Floral Park and Hicksville. The new bridge will be wider to support the new track, and it also will be elevated by 14 inches to reduce the potential for truck strikes. The new height of the bridge will be 14 feet.

Riders had been urged to use the Babylon, Hempstead or Montauk branches on Saturday and Sunday as an alternative.