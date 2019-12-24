TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR modifies schedule for Christmas; offering extra trains for New Year's Eve

The Long Island Rail Road will be operating on a holiday schedule on Christmas Day and adding extra trains for New Year's Eve and the first hours of 2020. Seen here are commuters at the Hicksville LIRR Train Station during an evening rush hour. Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By David Olson david.olson@newsday.com
Long Island Rail Road trains will operate on a modified holiday schedule on Christmas Day and offer extra trains for New Year’s Eve, including for revelers returning home in the early morning hours from festivities to welcome 2020.

Off-peak fares will be in effect all day Christmas Day, the LIRR said.

Extra eastbound trains will leave Penn Station on Dec. 31 between 12:46 p.m. and 3:48 p.m.

For those trying to make it to New Year's Eve gatherings, there will be 21 extra westbound trains to Penn Station and Atlantic Terminal in the late afternoon and evening of Dec. 31. Those trains will depart Long Island stations between 4:55 p.m. and 9:25 p.m.

In the early morning of Jan. 1, there will be 15 extra eastbound trains from Penn Station. The extra trains will depart between 12:35 a.m. and 4:18 a.m.

In addition, there will be an extra train to Huntington and Ronkonkoma, and two extra trains to Babylon, that will depart Atlantic Terminal about 20 minutes after the end of the concert by The Strokes at Barclays Center New Year’s Eve concert.

