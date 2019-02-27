The Long Island Rail Road has restored limited service on one of its two tracks running through the scene of Tuesday night’s fatal crash involving two trains and a vehicle in Westbury, but advised riders to expect more cancellations, crowding and “heavy delays” throughout the morning and evening rush Wednesday.

Shortly after 5 a.m., the LIRR said it would resume limited service on its Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches, but would cancel about 13 westbound trains and 8 eastbound trains on those lines. “The remaining trains that do operate will operate with heavy delays through Westbury,” the railroad said. Eastbound service remained suspended.

“LIRR crews continue to work around the clock at Westbury to re-rail two railcars that derailed as a result of the collision,” the railroad said. “At the same time, maintenance personnel are assessing and repairing significant damage to tracks.”

Riders should expect delays of up to an hour on the two branches, and there may be related delays through Jamaica and Woodside stations, the railroad said.

About 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, an eastbound train that just pulled away from Westbury struck a vehicle that went around the lowered gates at the School Street crossing, according to police. The vehicle was then struck again by a faster-moving westbound train. Three people inside the vehicle were killed, and seven people suffered minor injuries onboard the westbound train, which was carrying about 200 people.

The collision caused the front two cars of the westbound train to derail and crash into the station platform in Westbury, destroying part of it.

LIRR officials said Wednesday morning that about 200 feet of third rail and running rails of one of the two tracks need to be repaired before service can resume on that track. Crews are also assessing how the damaged station platform could impact service.

The accident caused the LIRR to suspend service on the Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson branches Tuesday evening and through the overnight hours. The LIRR said it expected to suspend service through the area of the crash again after the morning commute and throughout the midday hours “to allow crews access to re-rail the derailed train cars.”

“Cancellations and delays on the two branches are expected to continue for the Wednesday evening rush hour,” the railroad said. “Details will be provided as soon as possible.”

Customers should use other branches if possible, such as the Babylon, Montauk, Oyster Bay and Hempstead lines, the railroad said.

LIRR commuters who made it into the city during the morning rush were being met with delays or service disruptions affecting half of the New York City subway system.

NYC Transit was cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the E/J/Z subway lines at Jamaica/Sutphin Blvd. to help alleviate congestion.

The railroad advised customers to stay updated by signing up for its email and text message alerts, by visiting its website, by following its social media channels, or by calling 511. The main rail status is at mta.info/lirr and real-time updates are at myLIRR.org.

LIRR president Phillip Eng, speaking from the scene of the accident Tuesday night, said the LIRR had set up shuttle train service to bring customers from Hicksville south to Babylon, where they could catch connecting trains.

By 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, MTA workers had beamed floodlights on the damaged track, trains and platform to prepare the station for service as soon as possible. The silver westbound train stood at rest at Linden and Union avenues, with portions of the chipped, cracked and snapped platform flaring upward and against the surface of the train’s first two cars. Union Avenue, a street that runs parallel to the train tracks, was closed to traffic as crews worked to restore service.

In a statement, LIRR Commuter Council chairman Mark Epstein called on local officials to make accommodations for commuters who might be impacted by the crash.

"As the authorities continue to repair the area and investigate the events leading up to this accident, if it comes to pass that damage affects commuting on the Main Line and riders are directed to other lines, we ask that county, town and LIRR officials work together towards a plan to allow riders to park and use nonaffected stations without penalty," Epstein said.

With Matthew Chayes and Zachary R. Dowdy