This story was reported by John Asbury, Robert Brodsky, Stefanie Dazio, Matthew Chayes, Deon J. Hampton and Rachel Uda. It was written by Brodsky and Castillo.

Limited westbound service is running for the Thursday morning rush hour on the Long Island Rail Road branches affected by the fatal crash involving two trains and a vehicle in Westbury, the railroad said.

Trains are running at reduced speed on one of two tracks through Westbury. All eastbound morning train service is suspended on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches, the LIRR said in a service advisory. The LIRR expected to cancel at least nine morning trains on the Port Jefferson Branch and at least five on the Ronkonkoma Branch.

The LIRR said Wednesday that crews would work overnight to make repairs and remove the derailed westbound train that struck a vehicle seconds after an eastbound train hit it Tuesday night at School Street near the station. By early Thursday morning, the train had been rerailed and a locomotive had removed it from the station.

The remaining running trains are able to move faster through the work zone, and should be delayed about 10 minutes, the railroad said. LIRR officials again recommended westbound customers use other branches such as the Babylon, Montauk, Hempstead or Oyster Bay lines.

The Nassau Police Department said that the Union Avenue between School Street and Post Avenue near the crash site would remain closed through 7 a.m. Thursday.

On Wednesday, the LIRR restored limited morning and evening rush hour service on one of the two tracks running through the crash site. The driver and both passengers — all of whom remained unidentified Wednesday night — died in the crash.

Railroad officials had not said late Wednesday night how long it would be before normal eastbound and westbound service would resume.

Before being removed, the mangled train cars had been wedged against the northern platform, blocking one track, while commuters boarded trains from the south side of the Westbury station.

In the afternoon, crews uncoupled six undamaged cars from the westbound train and had taken those six cars away so crews could rerail the two damaged cars.

"Inspections have found extensive damage to infrastructure including rails, signal equipment and [the] third rail underneath the train" so it is possible more damage "may be revealed once the cars are removed," the LIRR said. "The status of the Thursday morning rush hour will depend on the extent of the track damage and the difficulty of re-railing the cars."

Even with dire warnings from the LIRR to commuters after the crash about potentially lengthy delays and train cancellations, commuters — both on the train ride home Wednesday night and to work in the morning — reacted to the conditions with more resignation than frustration. It was not a great day to take the train but not the nightmare many expected, according to dozens of affected LIRR riders.