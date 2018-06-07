Suffolk County commuters aired their grievances and offered suggestions Thursday to new LIRR President Phillip Eng at the agency’s second Long Island customer forum.

The event, held at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, drew about 60 people, many of whom expressed gratitude for the opportunity to weigh in on LIRR issues.

“I really, really appreciate this forum,” commuter Catherine Dillon said. “And I have to say, in all my years commuting, this is the most optimistic I’ve been about changes on the railroad.”

Taking place just minutes from the LIRR’s Ronkonkoma station, the topics raised at the meeting tended to be Suffolk-centric, including the lack of capacity on the railroad’s diesel fleet, the potential electrification of tracks in parts of Suffolk, and the inconvenience caused to regular commuters by crowding on Hamptons-bound weekend trains.

The event capped a day of Suffolk-oriented activities for Eng, who lives in Smithtown and was appointed LIRR president in April. After opening a new temporary station to accommodate customers traveling to and from the U.S. Open tournament at the Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, Eng was scheduled to spend the day visiting several other stations in the county, including East Hampton and Patchogue.

Eng said that while LIRR customers share many of the same priorities, including improved communications and cleanliness on stations and trains, he understands that Suffolk commuters face “different challenges,” including more transfers and more prolonged crowding.

“It’s a different situation with the longer commutes vs. the shorter commutes,” Eng said.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Eng, who hosted his first rider forum in Garden City last week, said he expects the railroad to hold more “Customer Conversations” events in the future. The railroad president said he also plans to continue holding less formal meet-and-greets with customers at various stations.

“We just want them to know that we’re listening, that we can be reached, and we want to be responsive,” Eng said.