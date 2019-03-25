LIRR riders were less satisfied with the railroad’s service last year than in any time in at least a decade, according to the agency’s latest customer survey.

In the survey, released Monday, 76 percent of customers reported being satisfied with the railroad overall — down from 77 percent in 2017, which was the lowest since the railroad began using a percentage scoring system in 2009. Riders’ unhappiness was even lower during the peak travel times, when 68 percent of customers said they were satisfied, down from 69 percent in 2017.

The railroad surveyed its customers in June, and received responses from 12,891 riders. The low marks coincided with the railroad in 2018 reporting its lowest annual on-time performance since 1999. Also last April, Phillip Eng took over as president of the LIRR, replacing Patrick Nowakowski, who previously ran the commuter railroad — the largest in the U.S. — since 2014.

The LIRR said “a record number of trackwork programs and signal improvements,” which resulted in train delays and other service disruptions, contributed to the overall drop in customer satisfaction. The Ronkonkoma Branch, which was affected by work on the LIRR’s effort to complete the installation of a second track between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma, scored the worst in the survey, with just 59 percent of riders saying they were satisfied — down significantly from 71 percent in 2017.

The Port Washington branch, which does not pass through Jamaica and therefore avoids service problems there — had the highest satisfaction rate of 86 percent, up from 81 percent the prior year.