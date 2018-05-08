TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: Delays Tuesday morning due to disabled train

The railroad said rush-hour service was disrupted on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A disabled train east of Mineola disrupted the Long Island Rail Road’s morning rush hour Tuesday, causing multiple delays and cancellations on three branches of the railroad, officials said.

The railroad said it was operating on or close to schedule by about 10 a.m. on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches. Earlier delays had stretched up to 30 minutes.

The disabled train, the 5:47 a.m. train from Penn Station to Hicksville, became stranded at 6:44 a.m., LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan said. Shortly after 7 a.m., a rescue train was able to offload passengers and by about 8 a.m. the stranded train was moved to a siding at Hicksville.

The cause of the breakdown was not immediately clear and was under investigation, Donovan said. It also was not clear how many trains were affected.

Railroad officials said the disabled train was allowing for the use of just one of the two Main Line tracks in the area, which led to the delays.

Donovan said that the so-called rescue train — the 6:07 a.m. train from Penn to Hicksville — began transferring passengers from the disabled train in an end-to-end procedure that began at about 7:08 a.m. and was completed by 7:24 a.m.

It was not clear how many passengers were aboard the disabled train, but Donovan said that after being transported to Hicksville the passengers were provided bus service to Syosset, Cold Spring Harbor and Huntington.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

