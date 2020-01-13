TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: Switch trouble causing 10-15 minute delays on Ronkonkoma Branch

By Newsday Staff
Switch trouble near Farmingdale was causing 10-15-minute delays on the Ronkonkoma Branch Monday morning, LIRR officials said.

Also, the railroad said, LIRR crews were en route to scene at the Long Beach grade crossing where crossing gates remained in the down position due to a technical problem. The railroad has directed trains to operate at reduced speeds through the area and said customers may experience 5-10 minute delays. 

