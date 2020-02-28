Long Island Rail Road service through Mineola is being restored in both directions on the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay branches after a switch problem was resolved, but cancellations continue, the LIRR said in a series of tweets.

The LIRR said shortly after 5 p.m. that crews had resolved the switch problem, but trains scheduled for Ronkonkoma, Seaford and Wantagh were canceled afterward. Other trains will make additional stops, the agency said. Some westbound trains were also canceled.

Earlier, service on the Huntington/Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay branches was completely suspended in both directions, the LIRR said. The switch problem first emerged at about 4.30 p.m., according to the railroad.

Due to switch trouble near Mineola, we are suspended on the Huntington/Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay branches in both directions. LIRR crews are en route. We will update you shortly. — LIRR (@LIRR) February 28, 2020

By 6 p.m., the LIRR was reporting that service on the Oyster Bay branch was on or close to schedule, and delays on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches were down to about 10 to 15 minutes. Some trains on other branches may also have delays, of five to 10 minutes, the LIRR said in a tweet.

