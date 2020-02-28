TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandTransportation

Expect delays after switch problem near Mineola, LIRR says

A view of a Long Island Rail Road

A view of a Long Island Rail Road train. Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Antonio Planas and David Olson antonio.planas@newsday.com, david.olson@newsday.com
Long Island Rail Road service through Mineola is being restored in both directions on the Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay branches after a switch problem was resolved, but cancellations continue, the LIRR said in a series of tweets.

The LIRR said shortly after 5 p.m. that crews had resolved the switch problem, but trains scheduled for Ronkonkoma, Seaford and Wantagh were canceled afterward. Other trains will make additional stops, the agency said. Some westbound trains were also canceled.

Earlier, service on the Huntington/Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay branches was completely suspended in both directions, the LIRR said. The switch problem first emerged at about 4.30 p.m., according to the railroad.

By 6 p.m., the LIRR was reporting that service on the Oyster Bay branch was on or close to schedule, and delays on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches were down to about 10 to 15 minutes. Some trains on other branches may also have delays, of five to 10 minutes, the LIRR said in a tweet.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

