LIRR service was temporarily suspended Thursday afternoon on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson, Oyster Bay and Hempstead branches “due to signal trouble east of Jamaica,” the railroad said.

“Customers are advised to use alternate branches where possible,” the Long Island Rail Road said. “Crews are on scene attempting to fix the problem.”

Earlier, the LIRR had scattered delays throughout the morning commute after Amtrak was more than three hours late finishing overnight work in an East River tunnel.

Amtrak said in an email that it should have finished the work and cleared the area by 5 a.m., but did not finish until 8:30 a.m.

The LIRR reported its first delays at 7 a.m. and service was not back to normal until 10 a.m., it said on its website.

At the height of the morning commute the LIRR reported scattered delays of 15 to 20 minutes westbound and five to 10 minutes eastbound.

Six trains were to be canceled at Jamaica, but the railroad said it had dropped plans to divert some westbound trains to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.