New LIRR president Phillip Eng on Thursday said he was “outraged” over how Amtrak’s lateness in wrapping up planned overnight repairs near Penn Station snarled the morning commute for tens of thousands of Long Island Rail Road commuters who were forced to deal with delays, cancellations and diversions with little notice.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the LIRR alerted customers that “due to late-clearing Amtrak trackwork in one of the East River Tunnels,” some Penn Station-bound trains would be diverted to Atlantic Terminal, and others canceled. Scattered delays of five to 10 minutes persisted through the morning rush hour.

The LIRR placed blame for the problems squarely on Amtrak, which was supposed to complete scheduled overnight track work in one of Penn Station’s adjacent East River Tunnels by 5 a.m. Railroad officials said Amtrak did not start the work on time, and did not notify the LIRR until about 5:15 that it was running late, and would not be done until about 7 a.m. That time was later pushed back to 8 a.m., but Amtrak didn’t actually finish its work until about 8:30, the LIRR said.

Eng, in statement, called the episode “completely unacceptable.”

“Amtrak getting a late start to their work does not mean that LIRR customers should have to be late for their jobs, too,” said Eng, who was appointed 40th president of the LIRR — the largest commuter railroad in the United States — last month. “I am outraged that our customers were not only inconvenienced, but had to scramble as we were forced to issue last-minute diversions, cancellations and delays because of Amtrak’s conflicting and untimely communication.”

In the statement, Amtrak acknowledged that “extended” maintenance work impacted LIRR service Thursday morning, and apologized to railroad customers for the delays and inconvenience.

“We are continuing to collaborate with LIRR on improving our communications so they can share information with their customers in a timely manner,” Amtrak spokesman Jason Abrams said.

Eng, who replaced Patrick Nowakowski as LIRR president on April 14, has said he’s committed to improving the working relationship between the two agencies. On Thursday he said he planned to speak directly to Amtrak senior management “to ensure that they have a plan to address this issue.”

Eng proposed having an LIRR employee present during Amtrak work to provide the railroad with real time information to pass along to its customers.

The situation marked the latest dust-up in a long-simmering feud between Amtrak, which owns and operates Penn Station, and the LIRR, which operates the majority of trains into and out of the Manhattan hub. State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli reported in August that Amtrak was to blame for more than train delays, cancellations or early terminations last year — an increase of 150 percent from the previous year.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the LIRR’s parent agency, has also attributed recent delays and cost overruns in its East Side Access megaproject to Amtrak’s lack of promised cooperation at a critical work site in Queens. Amtrak has said its ability to help has been hampered by other construction projects its employees are working on in the region.

In addition to delays during the morning rush, the LIRR suspended service for about an hour early Thursday afternoon on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson, Oyster Bay and Hempstead branches due to signal trouble east of Jamaica Station.