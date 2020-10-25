TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR warns of cancellations, delays during morning rush

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Expect systemwide cancellations and delays averaging between 10 and 15 minutes during Monday’s rush hour commute on the Long Island Rail Road, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced Sunday, urging riders to check the LIRR app for train car crowding before boarding. There are no disruptions expected for the evening commute, an MTA news release said.

Ten of the 129 westbound trains Monday morning are to be canceled, four to be rerouted to Brooklyn’s Atlantic Terminal, and six to terminate at Jamaica station, according to the MTA, which runs the LIRR and said the cancellations and delays are necessary for construction work being done by Amtrak "to renew a complex of switches east of Penn Station."

The release added: "Customers should anticipate that Long Island Rail Road trains may arrive at platforms toward the southern end of Penn Station that are infrequently used by the LIRR."

Updates are available via mymtaalerts.com and the MYmta and Long Island Rail Road Train Time apps.

MTA New York City Transit, the mass transit system, will cross-honor LIRR tickets at Jamaica and Atlantic, the release said.

Penn Station's tracks, platforms and tunnels are owned and maintained by Amtrak. The construction began in 2017.

Amtrak — the national passenger railroad service providing medium and long-distance service in 46 states, the District of Columbia and three Canadian provinces — did not immediately respond to an email Sunday evening for comment.

Weekday ridership, which has plummeted beginning when the coronavirus pandemic began in March, is now at 28% of normal, the MTA release said.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

