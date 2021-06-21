TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
Good Morning
Long Island
Transportation

LIRR: Delays on Babylon branch after person hit by train

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
There are delays on the Babylon Branch of the Long Island Rail Road early Monday after officials said an "unauthorized person" was struck by a train in Bellmore.

Additional details on the incident were not immediately available.

However, the LIRR said a handful of trains had been affected by 6 a.m., including the 5:17 a.m. train from Babylon to Atlantic Terminal, the 5:12 a.m. train from Babylon to Penn Station and the 4:51 a.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

