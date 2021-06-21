LIRR: Delays on Babylon branch after person hit by train
There are delays on the Babylon Branch of the Long Island Rail Road early Monday after officials said an "unauthorized person" was struck by a train in Bellmore.
Additional details on the incident were not immediately available.
However, the LIRR said a handful of trains had been affected by 6 a.m., including the 5:17 a.m. train from Babylon to Atlantic Terminal, the 5:12 a.m. train from Babylon to Penn Station and the 4:51 a.m. train from Penn Station to Babylon.