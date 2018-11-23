Travelers on four Long Island Rail Road branches had delays and cancellations during Friday morning’s rush hour in the aftermath of an electric wire that fell on tracks in Valley Stream early Thanksgiving morning, the railroad said.

Just after 5 a.m., the LIRR said service was restored with 30 minutes of added travel time on the West Hempstead Branch, which was in and out of service all day Thursday. Crews worked through the night and into Friday morning.

That branch, along with the Babylon, Long Beach and Far Rockaway lines, had service changes on Friday morning due to signal system damage caused by the downed wire, the railroad said.

Regular train service was restored to the Long Beach and Far Rockaway branches by about 8:40 a.m., the railroad said.

Babylon service was reduced to half-hourly, with 21 trains canceled and others adding local stops. The railroad said to plan for up to 30 minutes of extra travel time.

On the Far Rockaway, Long Beach and West Hempstead lines, there were delays and cancellations earlier.

The LIRR recommended customers use the Hempstead, Huntington/Port Jefferson or Ronkonkoma branches on Friday. Some Huntington/Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma trains added stops at Mineola for South Shore riders.

The downed wire sparked a small fire at the electricity substation in Valley Stream and damaged a signal tower, according to the LIRR. The railroad said in service advisories early Friday that the damage to its signal system at multiple locations was “extensive.”

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The fallen wire, near Satterie Avenue and Sunrise Highway, was reported to PSEG Long Island at 2:42 a.m. Thursday, PSEG Long Island spokeswoman Elizabeth Flagler said. Crews had the wire off the tracks around 10:15 a.m. and finished the utility company’s repairs by 2:30 p.m.

Flagler said Friday morning that the wire likely was knocked down by wind on Thursday or was damaged in previous storms.

For more information, go to mta.info.

With Joan Gralla