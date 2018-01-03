Long Island Rail Road said trains were running on or close to schedule late Wednesday morning after rush hour disruptions into Penn Station and Atlantic Terminal.

The railroad had said shortly before 6 a.m. that riders to Penn Station should “anticipate delays, cancellations, diversions” because of damage to the third rail in one of Amtrak’s East River tunnels.

That had eased to delays averaging 10 to 15 minutes by 10 a.m. and full service in an out of Penn Station was restored shortly before 11 a.m., the LIRR said on its website.

As the rush hour wound down shortly before 9 a.m., the railroad also suspended service between Jamaica in Queens and Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn because of a broken rail near Nostrand Avenue, it said.

That service had been restored by 9:30 a.m. while crews worked to repair the broken rail, a spokeswoman said.

Some westbound trains bound for Penn Station were canceled and others were diverted to Atlantic Terminal, the LIRR said in a Twitter message issued before the second service problem was reported.

Some trains ended their run at Jamaica, where passengers could transfer to another train into Penn, the railroad said.

Keith Aurelio, 40, of Farmingville, said he spent nearly an hour waiting for his train at the Ronkonkoma LIRR station Wednesday morning.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Aurelio was hoping to catch the 8:31 a.m. train into Penn Station, which was first held due to equipment problems and then canceled, he said. Aurelio then crammed into a packed waiting room until he boarded a train at 9:15 a.m.

“I have been delayed so many times, I’m past angry,” Aurelio said. “It’s almost expected when the temperatures are cold.”

Three days into the new year has brought three days of delays on the railroad.

On Tuesday, service on the Port Washington Branch was suspended for several hours because of a broken rail at Plandome, and there were delays on Babylon Branch that began Monday, New Year’s Day, and spilled over to Tuesday.

The Babylon Branch was limited to one track at Freeport after a downed power line near the LIRR’s Freeport station damaged the signal system about 4:30 a.m. Monday.

More LIRR travel problems are possible Monday when the railroad makes several schedule changes to accommodate Amtrak work at Penn Station.

With Rachel Uda