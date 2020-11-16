Signal trouble causing delays on LIRR

Early morning signal troubles are causing 20-minute delays on the Babylon branch and reduced speeds through Wyandanch on the Ronkonkoma branch of the Long Island Rail Road Monday, while an equipment problem led to the cancellation of a Penn Station-bound train from Port Washington.

The railroad said there had been canceled and delayed trains on the Babylon Branch before 6 a.m. as a result of signal trouble near Amityville but said the situation was causing residual delays in both directions as of 8 a.m. The LIRR said it expected those delays to "dissipate" but it was unclear if trains would be back on time before the end of the morning rush hour.

There also were signal problems near Brentwood affecting service on the Ronkonkoma branch, according to the MTA website.

The railroad said some trains on the branch were experiencing 10 minute delays as a result of reduced speeds in the area.

The 6:17 a.m. train from Port Washington to Penn Station was canceled due to an equipment problem. Customers were advised to take a following train.