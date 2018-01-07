TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: Broken rail snags Far Rockaway, Hempstead lines

By Stefanie Dazio
A broken rail near East New York in Brooklyn is causing delays and cancellations Sunday night on the Hempstead and Far Rockaway branches of the Long Island Rail Road.

The railroad reported the issues on Twitter at 7:19 p.m. Riders are asked to transfer in Jamaica for eastbound Hempstead service. For Far Rockaway westbound service, riders should transfer in Jamaica to a Hempstead train.

There was no immediate indication of how long repairs would take or if they could affect the morning commute on Monday, the first day of winter repairs at Penn Station.

The repairs have forced the LIRR to alter schedules to accommodate the work, diverting eight rush-hour trains that typically terminate or originate at Penn Station to Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn or Hunterspoint Avenue in Queens.

