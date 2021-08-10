TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandTransportation

LIRR delayed on four branches after Floral Park incident

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

The Long Island Rail Road is reporting delays Tuesday morning on four branches, including the Ronkonkoma Branch, after a person was struck by a train in Floral Park.

Officials said details of the incident, which occurred at 6:35 a.m., were otherwise not immediately available. The MTA is reporting trains are being delayed up to 60 minutes on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson, Oyster Bay and Hempstead branches as a result of the incident.

As of just before 9 a.m., New York City Transit has stopped cross-honoring tickets at the No. 7 train stops at Woodside and Hunterspoint Ave., according to the LIRR's official Twitter feed.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Suffolk County police are seen at the scene
Cops: Man fatally shot in Huntington Station
Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota, left,
Former Suffolk DA, top aide to be sentenced today
Michael Schuch with his son, Michael Jr., who
Man alleges autistic son was abused at Smithtown group home, files lawsuit 
Christopher J. Gobler, professor of marine sciences at
New app offers information on LI waterways, shores
Evidence seized in a Suffolk-based dog-fighting ring is
Sini: Massive Suffolk dog-fighting ring broken up
Dorothy McKinnon, a longtime Wyandanch education advocate and
Wyandanch education advocate, community activist dies at 80
Didn’t find what you were looking for?