LIRR delayed on four branches after Floral Park incident

The Long Island Rail Road is reporting delays Tuesday morning on four branches, including the Ronkonkoma Branch, after a person was struck by a train in Floral Park.

Officials said details of the incident, which occurred at 6:35 a.m., were otherwise not immediately available. The MTA is reporting trains are being delayed up to 60 minutes on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson, Oyster Bay and Hempstead branches as a result of the incident.

As of just before 9 a.m., New York City Transit has stopped cross-honoring tickets at the No. 7 train stops at Woodside and Hunterspoint Ave., according to the LIRR's official Twitter feed.

