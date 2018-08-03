TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR service restored after overnight signal trouble suspends two lines

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
The Long Island Rail Road said it expected normal service during the Friday morning commute after overnight signal trouble near Hicksville caused delays and one cancellation on the Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches.

The trouble was reported about 1 a.m. and repairs were completed by 4:50 a.m., railroad spokesman Aaron Donovan said.

Service had been temporarily suspended in both directions on the two branches overnight, the LIRR said. Some trains were listed as being delayed as long as two hours.

The railroad said in an alert to riders that residual delays continued after the repairs were completed, but Donovan said there should be no impact on the morning commute. All lines were in good service shortly after 6 a.m., the LIRR said.

