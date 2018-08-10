TODAY'S PAPER
Delays on multiple LIRR branches due to switch trouble, railroad says

The Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches were affected, according to a service advisory.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Three LIRR branches were delayed Friday morning due to switch trouble near Mineola, the railroad said. 

The Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches were having delays of 10 to 15 minutes, the Long Island Rail Road said in a service advisory. The LIRR reported individual trains were delayed up to 45 minutes. 

The switch trouble started just after 8 a.m., an LIRR spokeswoman said. Crews were on the scene and the switch was operating as of 8:30 a.m. She said trains were moving through the area. 

There were also a handful of delays on the Babylon and Montauk branches as some eastbound trains were held at Jamaica Station until the switch trouble was resolved, the railroad said.

