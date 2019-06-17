A Ronkonkoma Branch train that became disabled west of Jamaica Station during the Monday morning rush was moved back to the station about one hour later, enabling stranded passengers to safely disembark, a Long Island Rail Road spokesman said.

The 8:15 a.m. incident, which involved a power supply problem with the train, first caused 20- to 30-minute systemwide delays, then residual 30- to 45-minute westbound delays west of Jamaica, officials said.

The delays were reduced to 20 to 30 minutes westbound and 10 to 15 minutes eastbound after 10 a.m. The issue also caused a handful of cancellations.

Meanwhile, the subway system has cross-honored tickets, officials said.

Riders were being advised to use the 2/3 subway at Atlantic Terminal and Penn Station, the A subway line at Penn Station, Broadway Junction and Nostrand Avenue and the E/J/Z subway line at Jamaica-Sutphin Blvd. Westbound customers can transfer at Jamaica for LIRR service to Penn and then 2/3 service into Atlantic Terminal.