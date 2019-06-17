TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandTransportation

LIRR warns of up to 30-minute westbound delays after disabled train near Jamaica

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Ronkonkoma Branch train that became disabled west of Jamaica Station during the Monday morning rush was moved back to the station about one hour later, enabling stranded passengers to safely disembark, a Long Island Rail Road spokesman said.

The 8:15 a.m. incident, which involved a power supply problem with the train, first caused 20- to 30-minute systemwide delays, then residual 30- to 45-minute westbound delays west of Jamaica, officials said.

The delays were reduced to 20 to 30 minutes westbound and 10 to 15 minutes eastbound after 10 a.m. The issue also caused a handful of cancellations.

Meanwhile, the subway system has cross-honored tickets, officials said.

Riders were being advised to use the 2/3 subway at Atlantic Terminal and Penn Station, the A subway line at Penn Station, Broadway Junction and Nostrand Avenue and the E/J/Z subway line at Jamaica-Sutphin Blvd. Westbound customers can transfer at Jamaica for LIRR service to Penn and then 2/3 service into Atlantic Terminal.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

