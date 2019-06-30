Long Island Rail Road trains are operating on or close to schedule through New Hyde Park after repairs were completed on a broken crossing gate, the railroad said in an alert.

Some Long Island Rail Road trains on the Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson and Ronkonkoma branches had experienced 5- to 10-minute delays after a vehicle struck and broke a crossing gate at New Hyde Park Road, the railroad said.

"We are now operating on or close to schedule through New Hyde Park following repairs made to an earlier broken crossing gate," the alert said.