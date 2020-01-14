A track condition in one of the East River tunnels is expected to cause morning rush-hour delays into Penn Station on Tuesday, the Long Island Rail Road said in an alert to commuters at 5:19 a.m.

The issue is expected to cause "scattered 5 to 10 minute delays," the railroad said.

Railroad officials also said trains travelling through the affected tunnel "have been instructed to operate at reduced speed" and full repairs will not be made until after the morning rush.