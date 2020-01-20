Long Island Rail Road trains ran on-time more often in 2019 than in the previous three years, statistics show.

With 92.4% of its trains running punctually, the LIRR’s on-time performance for 2019 was its best since 2016, when 92.7% of its trains were on-time. The railroad’s performance was 2 percentage points better than in 2018, when the railroad set a 20-year low for being on-time. The LIRR considers a train on-time if it arrived at its final destination within 5 minutes and 59 seconds of its scheduled time.

The LIRR’s on-time performance came as the railroad carried more riders than in 70 years, according to the agency’s figures. The improvement was registered in the first full year after railroad president Phillip Eng, who was hired in 2018, implemented his “LIRR Forward” initiative.

The LIRR Forward program sought to tackle the root causes of many of the railroad’s most persistent problems, including by expediting the replacement of aging track switches, installing new safety devices at grade crossings to prevent cars from accidentally driving onto tracks, and more aggressively cutting back vegetation near the railroad’s property to prevent tree limbs from falling onto tracks during storms.

According to the railroad’s stats, the LIRR experienced 18,976 delays in 2019 — 4,575 fewer than in 2018.

Hicksville commuter Kathy Sivon said while her evening commute remains a “nightmare,” she “most definitely” noticed an improvement in the railroad’s service on her way to work.

“I very rarely in 2019 had a problem with the 7:29 in the morning,” said Sivon, who has been riding the LIRR for 30 years and also has noticed a reduction in the kind of major service meltdowns that routinely plagued the rush hours a few years back. “It’s been quite a while since I’ve been caught up in that, which is a good thing.”

Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), who for years has pushed for service improvements at the LIRR, said Sunday that the improved metrics “show what is possible when there’s real focus, dedication of resources, and, also, oversight.”

“There’s no doubt that the emails I used to get about people’s lives being turned upside down have decreased dramatically, and that certainly tracks with the news,” said Kaminsky, who recalled the LIRR “hitting a crisis level” in 2017.

“I’m glad that we have rebounded since then, but all of these gains could be lost very quickly,” Kaminsky added. “There’s no guarantee that things stay in the same direction, so I think it’s important for us to continue to hold management’s feet to the fire, and at the same time, make sure mass transit has the resources necessary to sustain us in the 21st century.”

Other factors appeared to contribute to the LIRR’s improved performance, including less-severe weather throughout the year and Amtrak’s ongoing infrastructure renewal work at Penn Station. Delays attributed to “weather and environmental” factors fell by 42%, and delays attributed to “3rd party operations” — namely, Amtrak — fell by 54%.

However, delays caused by the time needed to load and unload passengers grew from 4,132 to 4,400 in 2019, a year in which the railroad set a modern ridership record.

The 91.1 million passengers carried by the railroad last year was 1.5% higher than in 2018, and the most since 1949, when it carried 91.8 million people.

LIRR officials have attributed the growing ridership, in part, to the emergence of a generation that is more reliant on public transportation.