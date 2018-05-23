TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: Delays between Penn Station, Jamaica after person hit

By Newsday Staff
Service on the Long Island Rail Road between Penn Station and Jamaica was delayed early Wednesday afternoon “due to an unauthorized person on the tracks being struck by a train west of Kew Gardens,” the LIRR said in a notice to customers.

The delays were averaging 10 to 15 minutes, the LIRR said.

“Westbound LIRR trains are bypassing Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside,” not including the Port Washington Branch,” the LIRR said. “NYC Transit is cross-honoring tickets on the E train at Jamaica (Sutphin/Archer), Kew Gardens (Union Turnpike) and Forest Hills (71st Avenue); and on the 7 train at Woodside (61st).”

