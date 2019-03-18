The Long Island Rail Road has canceled some morning rush hour trains and others are running late due to a passenger needing unspecified “medical assistance,” according to the railroad's tweets.

A female passenger on an eastbound train, the 7:29 a.m. out of Atlantic Terminal to Valley Stream, was in need of medical assistance at East New York Station, an LIRR spokeswoman said. It was reported at 7:50 a.m.; the woman was removed by EMS and taken to a hospital and her condition is not known at this time. Customers can anticipate 10 minute delays on eastbound service to Hempstead and Far Rockaway from Atlantic Terminal, the spokeswoman said.

The 8:45 a.m. train from Hempstead due at Atlantic Terminal at 9:34 a.m. has been canceled due to an earlier train with a customer in need of medical assistance. The LIRR's tweets instructed customers to take the 9:04 a.m. from Hempstead due Atlantic Terminal at 9:56 a.m.

Earlier, the 7:19 a.m. train from Huntington that was due to arrive at Atlantic Terminal at 8:25 a.m. was canceled at Jamaica and the 7:36 a.m. train from Hempstead due to arrive at Atlantic Terminal at 8:30 a.m. was also canceled at Jamaica.

Additionally, the 7:37 a.m. train from Huntington due at Penn at 8:37 a.m. is operating 37 minutes late after being delayed at Westbury due to the same medical issue .