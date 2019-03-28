TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Morning
SEARCH
27° Good Morning
Long IslandTransportation

Ronkonkoma Branch switch trouble fixed, LIRR says

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Print

Long Island Rail Road crews have resolved switch trouble near Farmingdale that had caused Ronkonkoma Branch trains to hold at their stations east of Farmingdale, the railroad said.

"The switch trouble near Farmingdale has been fixed and regular service has been restored on the Ronkonkoma Branch with anticipated delays of between 30 and 45 minutes," the LIRR tweeted at 7:55 a.m. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

There were originally delays of 15 to 20 minutes on the branch as a result of the switch trouble, officials said in service advisories.

The first notice of the trouble was about 7:15 a.m., and more than five trains were delayed, with one canceled. 

On the Long Beach Branch, switch trouble at the Long Beach station was also causing delays, the railroad said.

Mugshot,

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Temperatures could crest over 50 degrees Thursday, forecasters Forecast: Feeling springlike and warmer today
The George Washington School at 220 Washington Ave, Developer of former school gets $21M tax break 
The Botanist, a medical marijuana dispensary, on March LI's 4th medical marijuana dispensary set to open
Egg My House raises money for charity. LIers can pay to have houses 'egged' for Easter
Daniel De Francisco at a Memorial Day ceremony WWII vet, an LIer and Brooklyn native, dies at 94
Michael Shannon owns BlackWaterVapor in downtown Sayville. Vape shop sues over town's order to relocate