Long Island Rail Road crews have resolved switch trouble near Farmingdale that had caused Ronkonkoma Branch trains to hold at their stations east of Farmingdale, the railroad said.

"The switch trouble near Farmingdale has been fixed and regular service has been restored on the Ronkonkoma Branch with anticipated delays of between 30 and 45 minutes," the LIRR tweeted at 7:55 a.m. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

There were originally delays of 15 to 20 minutes on the branch as a result of the switch trouble, officials said in service advisories.

The first notice of the trouble was about 7:15 a.m., and more than five trains were delayed, with one canceled.

On the Long Beach Branch, switch trouble at the Long Beach station was also causing delays, the railroad said.