Long Island Rail Road branches were on or close to schedule Saturday afternoon after delays of up to more than an hour and a half due to signal trouble near Mineola.

The Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson and Oyster Bay branches were delayed in both directions about 20 to 30 minutes, then 10 to 15 minutes, before getting back on schedule.

Earlier, a train from Jamaica to Oyster Bay was running 105 minutes behind schedule, and another train was 95 minutes late.

LIRR crews were still working to fix the problem as of 1 p.m., the railroad said in service advisories.