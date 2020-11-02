TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
SEARCH
41° Good Morning
Long IslandTransportation

Signal problems causing train delays, LIRR says

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Signal problems near Forest Hills are causing 15-20 minute delays for Long Island Rail Road service west of Jamaica station Monday, officials said.

The problems have already caused some train cancellations and are affecting the Babylon and Far Rockaway branches, having previously also affected service on the Hempstead Branch, according to the railroad website.

The railroad said crews are at the scene attempting to fix the signal problem, but did not immediately provide a timetable for repairs.

Check back for updates on this developing story

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Nayeli Ramon, 17, from Riverhead, center, is excited More computers, Wi-Fi help East End students get up to speed
Farmingdale State College has not canceled spring break, Some Long Island colleges wave goodbye to spring break
Firefighters on the scene Sunday morning in Meadowmere Officials: Explosion injures 3, destroys homes
President Barack Obama won the popular vote in Janison: The raw vote totals will matter politically
Voters wait in line to cast their ballots What we're likely to know on Election Night
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen here in September, Cuomo, other leaders decry fed's COVID-19 vaccine plan
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search