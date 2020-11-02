Signal problems causing train delays, LIRR says

Signal problems near Forest Hills are causing 15-20 minute delays for Long Island Rail Road service west of Jamaica station Monday, officials said.

The problems have already caused some train cancellations and are affecting the Babylon and Far Rockaway branches, having previously also affected service on the Hempstead Branch, according to the railroad website.

The railroad said crews are at the scene attempting to fix the signal problem, but did not immediately provide a timetable for repairs.

Check back for updates on this developing story