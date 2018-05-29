TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR: On or close to schedule between Jamaica and Atlantic

By Newsday Staff
The LIRR was on or close to schedule between Jamaica station and Atlantic Terminal on Tuesday morning after delays due to signal trouble east of Atlantic, the railroad said.

The Long Island Rail Road issued the notice at about 9:20 a.m.

In a service advisory shortly after 9 a.m., the LIRR had warned of “scattered residual westbound delays” of about 10 minutes between the stations due to signal problems. An initial advisory before 8 a.m. had warned of delays averaging 10 to 15 minutes.

Trains from Ronkonkoma and Far Rockaway due at Atlantic Terminal before 8 a.m. had been canceled, the railroad said.

