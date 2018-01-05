The Long Island Rail Road reported its trains were on or close to schedule ahead of the evening commute after experiencing scattered systemwide delays and some cancellations Friday morning in the aftermath of Thursday’s winter storm.

Buses continued to replace trains between Ronkonkoma and Greenport, following an 8 a.m. change resulting from weather conditions.

The railroad system said it would keep waiting rooms open around the clock through Sunday, returning to their normal schedule on Monday.

Just as the railroad started to recover from the weather woes, it was announcing and executing timetable revisions as repairs are set to resume at Penn Station on Monday.

For next week’s commute, the LIRR said it would be adding extra trains, but those would come with other changes tied to planned repairs of Amtrak’s tracks.

The LIRR said it will be rerouting five of the 98 morning rush hour trains that normally go to Penn Station and three of the 86 evening rush hour trains that usually leave Penn, according to a Friday afternoon announcement.

The LIRR will also be adding five trains before or after rush hours to counter those disruptions, while adding cars to five trains to increase capacity.

“With five percent of rush hour trains being affected compared with 20 percent during Amtrak’s intensive work at Penn this past summer, this will have a significantly smaller impact than the one felt this past summer,” said a statement from LIRR President Patrick Nowakowski. “We are committed to providing our customers with exemplary service and travel options despite this small disruption. We are maintaining capacity by lengthening select trains and adding trains just before and just after rush hours when we have available timeslots.”

As for Friday’s morning commute after the storm, a smattering of trains had been canceled on some branches, including Hempstead, Oyster Bay, Port Jefferson and Port Washington. Delays of up to 60 minutes on the Babylon Branch were resolved by the end of the morning rush.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority managing director Veronique Hakim attributed the delays to equipment problems and frozen switches after the snowstorm that left 5-foot drifts on tracks.

“At this point we’re recovering pretty well,” Hakim told News 12 Long Island. “We’re combining a few trains . . . mostly we’re running pretty well out on Long Island and into Manhattan.”

In other transportation news, buses had resumed in both Nassau and Suffolk on Friday morning, according to the Nassau Inter-County Express and Suffolk County Transit, though both services anticipated delays due to road conditions.

Thursday was rough on the roads and the rails.

Commuters riding the LIRR dealt with delays, suspended service and cancellations as the storm that brought howling winds and dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of Long Island left the agency and its crews battling a stream of weather-related problems.

The LIRR added four eastbound trains for commuters returning home early to avoid a messier rush hour, but delays had piled up while crews worked to fix frozen switches and to remove obstructions on the tracks.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority chairman Joe Lhota said during a Thursday afternoon briefing that ridership was down about 30 percent, with 29,000 fewer Long Islanders traveling westbound Thursday morning.

He also worried about problems ahead, as temperatures in the wake of the storm were due to plummet through the overnight hours.

“I am concerned about the freezing conditions,” Lhota said on Thursday. “The Long Island Rail Road is completely exposed to the elements and so that all of our switches, all of our equipment, is on the outside. We are doing all that we can to keep our tracks warm.”

