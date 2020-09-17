LIRR says on or close to schedule after switch problem

The Long Island Rail Road said trains are operating on or close to schedule through New Hyde Park following earlier switch trouble in the area that caused delays.

Thursday morning riders on three branches that travel east or west through New Hyde Park had been told they should plan for residual delays after the switch problem was fixed.

The problem affected three branches: Oyster Bay, Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson.

The issue began at just before 8:45 a.m. and lasted about a half-hour, the railroad said.

"We no longer anticipate any related delays," a LIRR alert said around 9:40 a.m.