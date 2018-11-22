A downed wire from PSEG Long Island early Thanksgiving morning caused widespread delays and service suspensions on the LIRR, with the West Hempstead Branch still suspended nearly 12 hours later, the railroad said.

After hours of on-and-off suspensions and "significant delays" on multiple branches, there were delays through the Valley Stream area of one to two hours as of noon, the Long Island Rail Road said in service advisories. Multiple trains have been canceled.

The wire fell on the LIRR tracks in Valley Stream near Satterie Avenue and Sunrise Highway, PSEG Long Island spokeswoman Elizabeth Flagler said. Flagler said crews worked on site and fixed the problem Thursday morning and PSEG is investigating why the wire fell.

LIRR officials said the downed wire sparked a small fire at the substation in Valley Stream and damaged a signal tower. The fire was the root cause of the service suspensions and delays, the LIRR said.

"We are recommending customers avoid the South Shore branches, as trains are running on a limited service," LIRR spokesman Christopher McKniff said.

The LIRR is operating on a holiday schedule and had added trains for riders to get to Manhattan for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the morning. The railroad advised those heading to the parade to use the Hempstead, Huntington/Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Port Washington branches.

Trains moved slowly through the Valley Stream area due to the power problem, first described in railroad service advisories shortly after midnight.

By noon, the Babylon Branch had hourly service. Buses were still replacing trains on the West Hempstead Branch. Service was restored on the Long Beach Branch by 10:15 a.m. and the Far Rockaway Branch by 11 a.m., the railroad said.

NYC Transit cross-honored LIRR tickets between Jamaica and Penn stations in both directions until 10 a.m.

Separately, service was restored at 10:30 a.m. between Huntington and Port Jefferson after being suspended for two and a half hours due to a broken rail near Northport, which was repaired, the LIRR said. On Wednesday night, there were delays due to slippery rail conditions.

Trains also briefly stopped running between Long Beach and Island Park due to a problem with the Reynolds Channel bridge on Thursday morning. It was later repaired.

Shortly after 9 a.m., Juanita Gamble bought a ticket at the Long Beach station to head into Manhattan for a Thanksgiving celebration, only to walk to the platform and find train service was canceled.

Gamble, 48, of Yonkers, had been visiting her boyfriend’s family on Long Island and was trying to get to Manhattan to meet her sister for a meal at the National Action Network’s Thanksgiving event in Harlem.

“Now I’m stuck,” she said, not happy upon hearing about limited bus service replacing trains. “I can’t believe it’s canceled. ... If I had known that, I wouldn’t have bought the ticket. I guess I’ll be catching the bus.”

Gamble said it was a big inconvenience on a holiday for an expensive ticket. “What about us? People travel, go to see their loved ones and this and that ... too much.”

With Bridget Murphy