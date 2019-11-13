Repairs have been made to a third rail west of Jamaica, but Long Island Rail Road riders will still be experiencing delays and some cancellations, the railroad said on Twitter.

Travelers headed west — except for the Port Washington Branch — will be waiting 20 to 30 minutes because of the earlier problem with the third rail, the railroad said at about 8:10 a.m.

All westbound trains continue to add stops at Jamaica until further notice, the railroad said, and advised customers to consider traveling to Atlantic Terminal as an alternative.

NYC Transit is cross-honoring LIRR tickets on the 2/3 subway line from Atlantic Terminal to Penn Station, the railroad said.

Earlier, the railroad had said one train from Huntington/Port Jefferson was canceled, while three trains were canceled from the Ronkonkoma branch, as well as from the Babylon Branch.