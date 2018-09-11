The Long Island Rail Road had delays of 20 to 30 minutes on the Ronkonkoma Branch east of the Hicksville station due to signal trouble near Deer Park on Tuesday morning, the railroad said.

The LIRR suspended service earlier in both directions on the branch east of Hicksville, the railroad said in service advisories. The suspension lasted from about 6 a.m. to 6:30 a.m.

After that, the railroad advised of hourlong delays and possible cancellations until just before 7 a.m., when the delays went back to 20 to 30 minutes.

LIRR personnel were on the scene for the signal trouble, the railroad said. At least one westbound train was canceled and customers were advised to use other lines.

The railroad did not have further information on the cause of the signal trouble, an LIRR spokeswoman said.

The railroad is working on the Ronkonkoma Branch's Wyandanch station this week as part of the Double Track project, meaning all trains must use the new south side platform, the LIRR said in earlier public notices. The work started Monday and will end Saturday.