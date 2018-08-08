TODAY'S PAPER
LIRR service restored after overnight storm delays, downed pole

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
The Long Island Rail Road reported sporadic delays Wednesday morning but said it had restored service affected by severe thunderstorms Tuesday night.

The railroad had suspended service on three branches Tuesday night due to a fire at a power substation in New Hyde Park that may have been caused by lightning, officials said. The LIRR said some trains were canceled and others were delayed up to two hours.

The railroad also reported a downed utility pole early Wednesday near Laurelton, Queens, and trains on the Babylon and West Hempstead branches had been temporarily bypassing the St. Albans station, the railroad said.

That problem was resolved by 5:30 a.m, but then signal trouble reported shorty before 6 a.m. near New Hyde Park was causing delays through that area, the railroad said.

