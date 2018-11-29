TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Rail Road: Expect eastbound delays out of Penn Station

The LIRR Hempstead Branch on Nov. 5 at

The LIRR Hempstead Branch on Nov. 5 at Franklin Avenue in Garden City. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
A broken rail on tracks near the Woodside LIRR station is causing delays averaging around 10 minutes — and may prompt some cancellations on eastbound trains originating at Penn Station Thursday evening, officials said.

The Long Island Rail Road announced the problem in tweets and on its website, which said at about 5 p.m. that the railroad's crews could repair the rail by 6 p.m. Westbound trains are bypassing Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Woodside, said Aaron Donovan, a LIRR spokesman.

In a tweet, the LIRR said New York City Transit was cross-honoring LIRR tickets “on the E train at Jamaica (Sutphin/Archer), Kew Gardens (Union Turnpike) and Forest Hills (71st Avenue); and on the 7 train at Woodside (61st).”

It was unclear how many trains were delayed and whether any trains had been canceled due to the broken rail.

The line running to Port Washington was unaffected.

