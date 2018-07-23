Long Island Rail Road commuters had their hopes dashed of a smoother start to the workweek when a derailment over the weekend canceled several trains.

The railroad canceled at least six westbound trains, and at least two trains ended at the Jamaica station during Monday’s morning rush hour, according to the agency. The cancellations caused some congestion, leading to scattered delays. Shortly before 10 a.m., the Babylon line was on or close to schedule, after experiencing delays averaging 10 to 15 minutes, the LIRR said.

The railroad was supposed to be back at full strength at Penn Station on Monday. Some LIRR trains were resuming service to Penn after being diverted to other stations since January because of Amtrak repair work at the transportation hub.

The cancellations during the Monday morning rush-hour commute affected the Babylon, Port Washington, Ronkonkoma, Far Rockaway and Oyster Bay branches, the agency said.

David Clarke arrived at the Hempstead station ahead of the 6:58 a.m. train to Penn Station, which had been canceled. He looked up at the board with the morning’s train schedules and shook his head, disappointed to see the service disruption.

“The next train’s going to be packed,” said Clarke, of Uniondale. “They gotta get it together.”

The cancellations also took Miguel Perez, 36, of Hempstead, by surprise. He normally takes the bus into the city but was hoping to catch the 6:58 a.m. train to get in a little early, he said.

“There’s nothing you can do about it,” Perez said.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In addition to delays, there was overcrowding on some trains running out of Jamaica on Monday, commuters said.

Angela Toney, 47, of Rockville Centre, was already running 45 minutes late when she arrived at Jamaica station.

The train she typically takes from Rockville Centre was canceled. Toney only learned about the service disruptions Monday morning, and tried to catch a train at West Hempstead, but ended up taking an 8:30 a.m. train from the Lakeview station, she said.

Richard Priem of Northport said he thought the platforms at Jamaica seemed a little more packed.

Priem caught a 9:12 a.m. train to Hunters Point, which was delayed about 10 minutes.

“I expect it by now,” he said.

Even customers on lines that were not listed among the schedule changes felt the impact of the derailment.

Joe Seletski, of East Meadow, noticed the heavier-than-usual crowding as soon as he transferred at Jamaica to a Brooklyn-bound train on the Far Rockaway branch that had only standing room.

“I couldn’t even get off the train I was connecting from. There were too many people bottlenecking the doorway,” said Seletski, 40, who didn’t expect the worsened conditions. “I feel there wasn’t enough communication. It was, like, through word-of-mouth.”

Saturday’s derailment occurred as the train was moving through the West Side Yard around 5 p.m., the LIRR said in a statement. Two cars in the middle of the train went off the rails and caused damage to the tracks.

Only employees were onboard the train. One of them reported back pain, the agency said.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation, and LIRR employees were on the scene Sunday to make repairs, the agency said.

LIRR customers can check the agency’s websites for updates and alerts, the agency said.

With Alfonso Castillo and Rachelle Blidner