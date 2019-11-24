Normal morning LIRR commute expected after derailment 

Long Island Rail Road workers completed track repairs near Jamaica Station following a derailment on Friday, clearing the way for normal service during the Monday morning commute.

Workers finished the repairs shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday, LIRR spokeswoman Meredith Daniels said Sunday. An investigation into a broken rail found at the scene is ongoing, Daniels said. The LIRR has not yet determined whether the broken rail was a cause or result of the derailment, she said.

The accident took place about a quarter mile east of Jamaica Friday night, when the rear two cars of a 10-car train moving about 13 miles per hour came off the rails. None of the nearly 400 passengers or crew members were injured.

The derailment caused widespread delays Friday night. Service was back on schedule by Saturday morning, and crews got both cars back on the rails.

The accident would be at least the LIRR's 12th this year, according to the Federal Railroad Administration. Those accidents include four other derailments. Ten people were injured in the accidents, and three were killed — the occupants of a vehicle that drove into the path of two oncoming LIRR trains at a Westbury grade crossing in February.