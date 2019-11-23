The Long Island Rail Road was back to running on or close to schedule on Saturday morning, a spokeswoman said, after the last two cars of an eastbound train headed to Babylon derailed Friday night shortly after leaving Jamaica Station, a spokeswoman said.

The problem stranded as many as 600 passengers, and caused delays on several branches, officials said, adding no injuries were reported.

The cars that derailed were being put back on the tracks on Saturday morning, the spokeswoman said, and the railroad plans to update travelers about the derailment at a news conference scheduled for about 8:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported in the 9:30 p.m. derailment, LIRR spokeswoman Meredith Daniels said, adding that the 8:56 p.m. train from Penn Station was due in Babylon at 10:11 p.m.

The last two cars of the train slid off the tracks, she said.

"Shortly before 9:30 p.m. the rear two cars of a 10-car train that had departed Penn Station at 8:56 p.m. derailed east of Jamaica Station," Daniels said in a statement Friday. "No injuries were reported and a relief train has arrived to take the approximately 600 customers to their final destinations along the Babylon branch. Crews are on the scene are handing out water and assisting customers. There are delays and cancellations as a result. The cause of the incident is under investigation."

Dozens of firefighters and police were present on the platforms at Jamaica shortly after 11 p.m. as officials tried to restore order at the station, and a relief train began transporting passengers to Babylon.

