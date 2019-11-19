The Long Island Rail Road may be losing more than $33 million a year because of “haphazard” fare collection efforts on trains, according to a new report by the state comptroller's office.

The audit examined how fares were collected on 68 different trips on the LIRR between December 2018 and May 2019, and found that fares were incorrectly collected about one-third of the time, according to the office of State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. If projected over a 12-month period, the rate would result in an annual loss in fare revenue of $33.4 million, according to the audit.

The amount is significantly more than the LIRR’s own internal estimate of how much money it loses each year in uncollected fares — about $20 million.

“This audit found LIRR is too haphazard in collecting fares and potentially losing tens of millions of dollars by failing to check tickets or collecting the wrong amount,” DiNapoli said. “Riders are counting on the MTA to find the billions needed to upgrade and maintain service. It can start by making sure it’s doing everything it can to collect fares properly, not just in the subway, but on commuter rail lines too.”

In a written response to DiNapoli, LIRR President Phillip Eng said that the railroad’s goal is to “validate all tickets onboard and ensure that all customers pay the correct fare,” but added that conditions on trains, including crowded trains, can prevent proper fare collection. Eng noted that the LIRR set a modern ridership record in 2018.

“The LIRR recognizes that fare collection is a top priority, and in response has recently announced its anti-fare evasion strategy,” said Eng, who listed enhanced management oversight and expanded customer and train crew education among the railroad’s efforts to improve fare collection.

Over the six month period, DiNapoli’s inspectors witnessed 78 instances in which fares were incorrectly collected or not collected at all. In 34 instances, a conductor didn’t check for a valid fare zone before or after a train passed Jamaica station, as required. In 44 instances, conductors didn’t check fares at all, including on 14 rides where inspectors never saw a ticket collector at all.

The audit comes amid a push by the LIRR’s parent agency, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, to address fare evasion. Officials said fare evasion costs the MTA about $300 million a year.

It also comes as the LIRR moves forward with a pilot program to eliminate cash transactions on trains — a move that LIRR union leaders say could result in further lost revenue if riders don’t have another way to pay for their tickets.