The Long Island Rail Road said service was suspended Wednesday morning on part of the Port Jefferson Branch because of a broken rail near Stony Brook.

Buses will replace trains between Smithown and Port Jefferson, the railroad said shortly after 11 a.m. About an hour earlier, the railroad said the broken rail would result in buses replacing trains between Huntington and Stony Brook.

The railroad said it anticipated service would be restored by the evening commute.

It was the second significant disruption of the morning.

A disabled nonpassenger train had slowed service west of Mineola and temporarily halted service on the Hempstead Branch before dawn.

The railroad said in an alert to riders about 4:30 a.m. that the suspension on the Hempstead Branch was due to a disabled nonpassenger train near Floral Park.

The railroad said in another alert just after 6 a.m. that there were delays averaging 10 to 15 minutes in both directions west of Mineola on the Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson branches due to a disabled nonpassenger train near Queens Village.

A railroad spokeswoman said there was one disabled LIRR train, and it was between Floral Park and Queens Village.

“The nonpassenger train is being removed as we speak,” a railroad spokesman said at 6:30 a.m. The railroad said service in the area was back to normal about 9 a.m.

The second straight day of delays on the railroad came as new railroad president Phillip Eng was embarking on his second day of stops at transportation hubs to talk to riders.

Tuesday, at Eng’s first stop in Mineola, one rider told him the LIRR and Amtrak, which operates Penn Station and a major switching point in Queens, should work together to improve service.

Earlier Tuesday, a switch problem at Penn Station had disrupted service. Amtrak at first said it had no switch problem at the facility, but later said it did.

Eng, a Smithtown resident, became president of the railroad Monday.