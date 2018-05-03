Long Island Rail Road service on the Oyster Bay Branch has been suspended due to downed wires across the tracks near Glen Street in Glen Cove, the railroad said.

Customers are advised to use other branches, including the Port Washington and Huntington branches, according to a release about 6:30 p.m. LIRR officials were attempting to secure buses, the railroad said.

PSEG is on the scene, an LIRR spokeswoman said.

The LIRR also is experiencing delays averaging 15 to 20 minutes in both directions east of Jamaica on the Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson branches due to earlier signal trouble near New Hyde Park.

In addition to delays that snarled the morning rush hour, the LIRR suspended service for about an hour early Thursday afternoon on the Ronkonkoma, Port Jefferson, Oyster Bay and Hempstead branches due to signal trouble east of Jamaica Station.